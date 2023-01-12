Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Buttermilk Chocolate Cupcakes. A great-tasting afternoon treat! Ingredients 1/2 cup butter, softened 1-1/2 cups sugar 2 eggs 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour 1/2 cup baking cocoa 1 teaspoon baking soda 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/2 cup buttermilk 1/2 cup water Frosting: 1/2 cup butter, softened 3-3/4 cups confectioners’ sugar 2 ounces unsweetened […]
