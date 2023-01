Clyde Robert “Bob” Riethmiller, 95, of Smicksburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital. He was born March 19, 1927 to Clyde Riley and Mable (Gahagan) Riethmiller in Smicksburg. Bob was a veteran of WWII serving with the United States Army. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Smicksburg. Bob worked at various […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/clyde-robert-bob-riethmiller/