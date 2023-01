Samuel K. Stanton, age 73, of DuBois, PA, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Ridgeview Elder Care in Curwensville, PA. Born on March 7, 1949, he was the son of the late Thomas Stanton and Vera Kessler Pringle who preceded him in death. Sam was a graduate of DuBois Area High School, Class of 1967 and was a veteran […]

