CLEARFIELD – A Ramey man was sentenced to state prison Tuesday for fleeing from police and then ramming a patrol car.

Police say Ronald Alan Hutton, 53, drove away from a trooper trying to initiate a traffic stop on Sept. 3 in Beccaria Township because Hutton’s vehicle had only one functioning tail light and an expired registration.

According to the affidavit, Hutton accelerated his speed while traveling in the middle of the roadway. He led the trooper on a chase while he failed to stop at stop signs and traveled on both sides of the roadway at speeds up to 80 mph.

At one point, the trooper tried a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) move in an effort to stop the vehicle before he could turn onto a dirt road.

But the vehicle continued down the dirt road where it encountered a closed gate. It stopped with the police car only about five yards behind it.

The driver, identified as Hutton, reportedly put the vehicle in reverse and rammed into the front of the patrol vehicle, causing moderate damage to the police car and wedging the driver’s door shut.

Hutton then rammed a support post for the gate, reversed then accelerated into the gate a second time, breaking it from the support. He drove over it into a field.

Later two troopers traveled to a Jordan Township residence where they saw Hutton’s vehicle parked behind it.

Additional units arrived on the scene and they were able to take him into custody.

During sentencing court Tuesday, Hutton pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, criminal mischief and fleeing or attempting to elude police, all felonies and a summary driving under suspension charge.

President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced him to serve 18 months to five years in state prison. He must pay restitution to the state police of $6,500.

In an interview with authorities, Hutton admitted he fled because he knew the vehicle, which he had just purchased was “illegal” and he had warrants for his arrest.

He admitted to hitting the police car, but he said he “didn’t really know the police car was there” because he was focused on getting away so he wouldn’t have to go back to jail.

The trooper noted in the report that Hutton smelled of alcohol. When asked about controlled substances, police say he admitted that a friend gave him a “line of meth” earlier in the day.

In an unrelated case, he also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and two summaries. For this he was given a concurrent period of six months to three years in prison.