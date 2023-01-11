Patricia “Pat” Alexandra (Borthwick) Hinderliter, 82, of Harrisburg, PA, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, while a resident of Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born on July 7, 1940, to the late William Elliott and Helmi Alexandria (Olgren) Borthwick in Meadville, PA. She graduated from Punxsutawney High School with the class of 1958. Pat married Kenneth James Hinderliter […]

