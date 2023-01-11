CLARION, Pa. – Penn West Clarion will host the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 16, in Eagle Commons. This year’s theme is The King Legacy: Creating Peace Through Art. BreAnna Kirkland Liberto, owner of Clarion Center for the Arts, will be the keynote speaker. Liberto grew up studying piano, dance, and theater, […]

