HARRISBURG – State Rep. Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) is looking forward to serving residents in southern Clearfield County when he opens a satellite district office in Osceola Mills, starting this Wednesday, Jan. 11.

“A great number of constituents use this office, including some from the Philipsburg area,” Kephart said. “My staff and I look forward to seeing and serving our friends and neighbors in the area.”

The office will be located at 300 Lingle St., and open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Due to a federal holiday, all of Kephart’s offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16.

Kephart serves the 73rd Legislative District, which consists of the following municipalities: in Clearfield County, the townships of Beccaria, Bigler, Boggs, Bradford, Burnside, Chest, Cooper, Covington, Decatur, Girard, Goshen, Graham, Gulich, Jordan, Karthaus, Knox, Lawrence, Morris, Pine and Woodward and the boroughs of Brisbin, Burnside, Chester Hill, Clearfield, Coalport, Glen Hope, Houtzdale, Irvona, Osceola Mills, Ramey, Wallaceton and Westover; and in Cambria County, the townships of Barr, East Carroll, Elder, Susquehanna and West Carroll and the boroughs of Carrolltown, Hastings, Northern Cambria and Patton.