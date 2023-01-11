DUBOIS – The torch of the DuBois City Fire Department was passed from outgoing chief Tony Roy to incoming chief Mike Federici at Monday night’s council meeting.

Jim Bolam will serve as the new deputy chief and Chad Roy as assistant chief. Due to a scheduling conflict, Tony Roy was unable to give his 2021 report at the start of 2022.

He presented that fire report as well as the 2022 report Monday. Some statistical highlights are provided below.

Year Structure Fires 2019 27 2020 32 2021 16 2022 29

DuBois City did not receive any mutual aid in 2021 but saw an increase of four to five times the 2019 and 2020 average in 2022.

Year Mutual Aid Received Mutual Aid Given 2019 4 56 2020 5 56 2021 0 66 2022 20 59

It was reported that the total number of calls were down over the last two years.

Year Calls 2019 304 2020 308 2021 273 2022 271

Fourth Ward continues its trend of recent years for responding to the most calls.

Year Volunteers Friendship JE DuBois Fourth Ward Goodwill 2019 168 122 143 173 128 2020 144 144 137 175 133 2021 151 134 152 174 133 2022 158 143 150 164 150

2023 Meeting Schedule

Also, on Monday night, council voted to return to a meeting schedule that’s similar to what was in place for years prior to the consolidation process.

Council had moved its monthly meetings to the first and third Mondays at 6 p.m., or immediately following the Consolidation Joint Board meeting.

This change was implemented to make scheduling of consolidation and municipal meetings much easier for officials of both municipalities.

In 2023, council will return to having meetings on the second and fourth Mondays monthly. However, meetings will continue to be held at 6 p.m.