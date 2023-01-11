DUBOIS – The torch of the DuBois City Fire Department was passed from outgoing chief Tony Roy to incoming chief Mike Federici at Monday night’s council meeting.
Jim Bolam will serve as the new deputy chief and Chad Roy as assistant chief. Due to a scheduling conflict, Tony Roy was unable to give his 2021 report at the start of 2022.
He presented that fire report as well as the 2022 report Monday. Some statistical highlights are provided below.
|Year
|Structure Fires
|2019
|27
|2020
|32
|2021
|16
|2022
|29
DuBois City did not receive any mutual aid in 2021 but saw an increase of four to five times the 2019 and 2020 average in 2022.
|Year
|Mutual Aid Received
|Mutual Aid Given
|2019
|4
|56
|2020
|5
|56
|2021
|0
|66
|2022
|20
|59
It was reported that the total number of calls were down over the last two years.
|Year
|Calls
|2019
|304
|2020
|308
|2021
|273
|2022
|271
Fourth Ward continues its trend of recent years for responding to the most calls.
|Year
|Volunteers
|Friendship
|JE DuBois
|Fourth Ward
|Goodwill
|2019
|168
|122
|143
|173
|128
|2020
|144
|144
|137
|175
|133
|2021
|151
|134
|152
|174
|133
|2022
|158
|143
|150
|164
|150
2023 Meeting Schedule
Also, on Monday night, council voted to return to a meeting schedule that’s similar to what was in place for years prior to the consolidation process.
Council had moved its monthly meetings to the first and third Mondays at 6 p.m., or immediately following the Consolidation Joint Board meeting.
This change was implemented to make scheduling of consolidation and municipal meetings much easier for officials of both municipalities.
In 2023, council will return to having meetings on the second and fourth Mondays monthly. However, meetings will continue to be held at 6 p.m.