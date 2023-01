LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An 81-year-old man who went missing on Wednesday afternoon in Limestone Township has been found safe. At 8:15 p.m., a representative of Clarion-based State Police said 81-year-old Thomas Scholl, of Summerville, was found safe on Wednesday evening. Scholl had last been seen near his home in the area of Kemmer Road in Limestone Township, Clarion […]

