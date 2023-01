Brandon E. Dunkle, 27, of Rimersburg, died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was born in Kittanning on December 6, 1995, and is the son of the late Ronald L. Dunkle and Tracy Unger Dunkle who survives. He was a forklift operator at UFP in Parker, where he excelled. He loved playing chess and collected numerous boards and pieces. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/brandon-e-dunkle/