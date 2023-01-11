Report by Hank Wilson

HYDE — Fresh off of their huge win at Bald Eagle Area a week ago, the Clearfield wrestling team might have been susceptible to a letdown Tuesday night against Tyrone, but that was not the case as the host Bison defeated the visiting Golden Eagles, 42-24. Both teams each won five of the 10 contested bouts, but all of the Bison victories came via fall, as they remain undefeated on the year at 6-0.

With a traditional start to the match, the Bison jumped out to a quick 18-0 lead as Cash Diehl (10-2) received a forfeit win at 107.

Teammate Bryndin Chamberlain (7-3) followed at 114 with a first period pin over Kory Walls and then Evan Davis (8-3) received another forfeit at 121.

Tyrone was able to get on the scoreboard at 127 when Logan Rumberger won a 6-5 decision over Clearfield’s Colton Ryan (4-5.)

Bison Colton Bumbarger (2-5) wasted little time getting the momentum back at 133 when he decked Remington Fleck in 1:35.

Brady Collins runs a bar for a fall ay 139 (Photo by Jay Siegel)

Brady Collins (9-1) earned six more points for the home team with his own first period pin of Cohen Wallace in 1:40 at 139.

Tyrone’s Lucas Walk logged an 11-4 decision over Pat Knepp (3-6) at 145 in a bout that was closer than the final score appeared.

At 152, Clearfield’s Ty Aveni (6-3) recorded another pin for the Bison when he decked Brody Kline in 3:05.

Ty Aveni picked up a fall at 152 for the Bison (Photo by Jay Siegel)

Andrew Weaver nipped Bison Carter Freeland (8-3) 2-1 at 160 to draw Tyrone a tad closer.

The Golden Eagles picked up six more points at 172 when Kyle Scott received a forfeit win.

Carter Chamberlain (10-1) closed out the winning for the Bison at 189 when he headlocked and flattened Richard Rawlings in 1:22.

Tyrone made the final score respectable by winning the final two bouts of the evening. At 215, Caleb McKinney edged Eric Myers (3-6) 2-1 followed by Braden Ewing’s pin of Nick Bailor (2-2) in 2:26 at 285.

Clearfield is right back in action Wednesday night as they travel to St. Marys (3-0) to take on their D9 foe in a make-up match from December.

CLFD Tyr

107 Cash Diehl, C, won by forfeit 6 0

114 Bryndin Chamberlain, C, won by fall Kory Walls, T, 1:03 12 0

121 Evan Davis, C, won by forfeit 18 0

127 Logan Rumberger, T, decision Colton Ryan, C, 6-5 18 3

133 Colton Bumbarger, C, won by fall Remington Fleck, T, 1:35 24 3

139 Brady Collins, C, won by fall Cohen Wallace, T, 1:40 30 3

145 Lucas Walk, T, decision Pat Knepp, C, 11-4 30 6

152 Ty Aveni, C, won by fall Brody Kline, T, 3:05 36 6

160 Andrew Weaver, T, decision Carter Freeland, C, 2-1 36 9

172 Kyle Scott, T, won by forfeit 36 15

189 Carter Chamberlain, C, won by fall Richard Rawlings, T, 1:22 42 15

215 Caleb McKinney, T, decision eric Myers, C, 2-1 42 18

285 Braden Ewing, T, won by fall Nick Bailor, C, 2:26 42 24