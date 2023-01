CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – When Seidle Chevrolet closed in 2019, the need for another body shop in Clarion was apparent to Mike Minich, an employee who worked there until its closure. (Pictured above: Mike Minich, Ginger, and Tim Gizzo) “There was a need for another shop in the area,” he told exploreClarion.com. “We fixed a lot of cars at Seidle’s […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-nicks-auto-body-of-clarion-has-plenty-of-local-ties/