Karen A. (Work) Zeitler, age 70, of Punxsutawney, passed away in her home on Sunday, January 8,2023, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born January 23, 1952, in Punxsutawney, to George and Marie (Buterbaugh) Work of Punxsutawney. She is survived by her loving husband Ted Zeitler of Punxsutawney. Karen is survived by her mother Marie (Buterbaugh) Work, sisters […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/karen-a-work-zeitler/