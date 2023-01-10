Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Cream Cheesecake. A quick and flavorful dessert made with lemon cream-filled sandwich cookies! Ingredients 1-1/2 cups crushed lemon cream-filled sandwich cookies 2 tablespoons sugar 1/4 cup butter, melted Lemon Filling: 2/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar 5 tablespoons cornstarch 1 cup water 2 egg yolks, lightly beaten 1/3 cup lemon juice 2 tablespoons […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-lemon-cream-cheesecake/