CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Golden Tide raced out to a 39-0 lead and went on to win all six contested bouts in a 57-12 win over rival Mo Valley on Tuesday night in Patton Gymnasium.
The Tide picked up five falls and a 1-0 regular decision in the feature bout of the evening when Trenton Guiher (13-2) held off Mo Valley’s Tyler Lobb (11-4) at 215.
Picking up falls for the Tide were Dylan Deluccia (7-2) at 127, Ryder Kuklinskie (8-3) at 133, Mathew Macdonald (5-2) at 145, Logan Aughenbaugh (11-2) at 172, and Chase Irwin (12-3) at 189.
Forfeit winners for the Tide were Damian Brady (6-4) at 121, Nik Fegert (9-4) at 139, Alex Murawski (9-6) at 152, and JD Strong (4-2) at 160.
Autumn Shoff (4-3) at 107 and Connor Williams (6-1) at heavyweight received forfeits for Mo Valley, which is now 0-5 on the season.
There was no match at 114.
The Tide (6-4) will be back on the mat on Thursday when they host Mt. Union (8-2).
|Weight
|Summary
|CAH
|MVH
|139
|Nik Fegert (Curwensville) FORFEIT
|6
|0
|145
|Mathew Macdonald (Curwensville) over Nicholas Albright (Moshannon Valley) (Fall 3:35)
|12
|0
|152
|Alex Murawski (Curwensville) FORFEIT
|18
|0
|160
|James Strong (Curwensville Area) FORFEIT
|24
|0
|172
|Logan Aughenbaugh (Curwensville) over Skyler Williams (Moshannon Valley) (Fall 0:27)
|30
|0
|189
|Chase Irwin (Curwensville) over Dominic Moore (Moshannon Valley) (Fall 1:33)
|36
|0
|215
|Trenton Guiher (Curwensville Area) over Tyler Lobb (Moshannon Valley) (Dec 1-0)
|39
|0
|285
|Connor Williams (Moshannon Valley) FORFEIT
|39
|6
|107
|Autumn Shoff (Moshannon Valley) FORFEIT
|39
|12
|114
|NO MATCH
|39
|12
|121
|Damian Brady (Curwensville) FORFEIT
|45
|12
|127
|Dylan Deluccia (Curwensville) over Roman Faulds (Moshannon Valley) (Fall 0:30)
|51
|12
|133
|Ryder Kuklinskie (Curwensville) over Lucas Yarger (Moshannon Valley) (Fall 3:45)
|57
|12