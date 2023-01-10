CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Golden Tide raced out to a 39-0 lead and went on to win all six contested bouts in a 57-12 win over rival Mo Valley on Tuesday night in Patton Gymnasium.

The Tide picked up five falls and a 1-0 regular decision in the feature bout of the evening when Trenton Guiher (13-2) held off Mo Valley’s Tyler Lobb (11-4) at 215.

Picking up falls for the Tide were Dylan Deluccia (7-2) at 127, Ryder Kuklinskie (8-3) at 133, Mathew Macdonald (5-2) at 145, Logan Aughenbaugh (11-2) at 172, and Chase Irwin (12-3) at 189.

Forfeit winners for the Tide were Damian Brady (6-4) at 121, Nik Fegert (9-4) at 139, Alex Murawski (9-6) at 152, and JD Strong (4-2) at 160.

Autumn Shoff (4-3) at 107 and Connor Williams (6-1) at heavyweight received forfeits for Mo Valley, which is now 0-5 on the season.

There was no match at 114.

The Tide (6-4) will be back on the mat on Thursday when they host Mt. Union (8-2).