PIKE TOWNSHIP – One person died following a two-vehicle collision Friday morning in Pike Township, Clearfield County.

It occurred at 11:34 a.m. along state Route 879/Curwensville Grampian Highway, west of Rustic Road, according to Clearfield-based state police.

Reportedly, a vehicle driven by Richard S. Hoover, 89, of Curwensville was attempting a left turn onto SR 879 and pulled into the path of an International Durastar truck.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for medical treatment. Hoover was pronounced dead at the hospital, state police said.

State police were assisted at the scene by Curwensville Rescue Hose & Ladder Co., PennDOT and towing services.