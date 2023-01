Audrey M. Paulson, 92, of Church St., Brockway, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Edinburgh, Scotland on April 26, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Ronald and Muriel Leyes John. In July of 1948 she married William J. Paulson and moved to the United States. He preceded her in […]

