CURWENSVILLE — Between December 13, 2022 and January 6, 2023, the Curwensville Lady Tide would compete in seven games. All had a common theme…the jersey color. The Lady Tide were always donning their black attire for those games, as they would always be playing on the road, loading the bus, traveling through cold, rain, snow, and finishing the night with a long ride home. After all that time, Monday night the Lady Tide finally got to be back on their own hardwood, and fans came to Patton Hall ready for some basketball. The opposition on this night, the Lady Warriors of West Branch.

Curwensville put up more points than they have in the last few games, but the Lady Warriors were too much, as the Lady Tide fell to 0-10 with a 46-21 loss.

West Branch got rolling early as all five starters would account for points in the opening quarter. That momentum rolled into the second, with the Lady Warriors taking a 31-11 lead into the locker room.

The best quarter from any player came in the third as West Branch’s Jenna Mertz put up 11 of her game-high 15 points in the stanza. She would take a rest heading into the fourth as West Branch’s 44-17 lead was more than enough to hold on, as the running clock went into effect during the third quarter.

For the Lady Tide, Karleigh Freyer led the scoring with six points. Both squads would not see much time at the foul line, as they combined for seven free throws. Curwensville only was 1-for-5 at the line, while Bella Koleno accounted for the two shots for the opposition.

The home cooking was brief, because Curwensville will be back on the road on Thursday when they travel to face the Lady Owls of Harmony.

SCORE BY QUARTER

West Branch 16 15 13 2 – 46

Curwensville 4 7 6 4 – 21

West Branch – 46

Emmie Parks 2 0-0 4, Jenna Mertz 7 0-0 15, Erin Godin 1 0-0 2, Katrina Cowder 4 0-0 8, Sarah Gugliemi 2 0-0 4, Hannah Betts 0 0-0 0, Kayleigh Smeal 0 0-0 0, Amy Shingledecker 2 0-0 5, Montana Williams 0 0-0 0, Bella Koleno 2 2-2 6, Irelyn Briscoe 0 0-0 0, Alexa Prestash 1 0-0 2, Cheyanne Bush 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 21 2-2 46.

Curwensville – 21

Skylar Pents 0 0-4 0, Jaiden Weber-Herring 0 0-0 0, Addison Butler 2 0-0 4, Karleigh Freyer 3 0-0 6, Janelle Passmore 2 1-1 5, Brooklynn Price 1 0-0 2, Natalie Wischuck 2 0-0 4, Jovee Elensky 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 10 1-5 21.