CLEARFIELD – The Joint Operating Committee of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Jesse Anderson as the new CCCTC Masonry Construction instructor.

Anderson graduated from the Curwensville Area High School as well as the CCCTC in 1999. He has worked in the masonry field for 24 years and has extensive experience in all types of masonry including brick, block, stone veneer and concrete.

In addition, he has many years of experience overseeing job sites as well as being a foreman for several different companies.

Anderson is excited to bring his experience and knowledge to the CCCTC.

The Masonry Construction program accepts high school students from five surrounding sending schools, as well as adults.

The mission at the CCCTC is to provide quality career-technical education programs and services that prepare youth and adults for success in the workplace, postsecondary, and community, now and in the future, and we are excited to have Mr. Jesse Anderson as part of the team.

To learn more about the CCCTC, visit at www.ccctc.edu.