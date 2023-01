Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Graham Cracker Cake. A delicious combination of graham crackers & white cake! Ingredients 1-1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs, divided 1 – regular size package white cake mix 2 tablespoons sugar 1-1/2 cups water 2 egg whites 4 tablespoons canola oil 1 – 12 oz. carton of frozen whipped topping, thawed Directions -Set aside 2 […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-graham-cracker-cake/