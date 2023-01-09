State police at Clearfield
- State police reported a DUI occurred Jan. 6 in the area of Edwards and Hill streets in Chester Hill Borough. During the incident, a 39-year-old Philipsburg man was found to be operating a side-by-side utility vehicle while allegedly under the influence. Charges are currently pending.
- State police received a report Jan. 5 regarding a juvenile allegedly having sexual contact with a female cat in Clearfield Borough. The juvenile was subsequently charged with sexual intercourse with an animal and cruelty to animals.
- State police received a report of a physical altercation Jan. 1 on Main Street in Coalport Borough. During the incident, the victim was allegedly forcefully pushed into the street, which resulted in injury. The investigation is ongoing.