Donald A. Ciambotti, 71, of Knox Dale, died Saturday, January 7, 2023 at his home of natural causes. Born on February 27, 1951, in Altoona, PA, he was the son of the late Nazzareno Ciambotti and Anna Forney Ciambotti. He was a graduate of Bishop Egan High School and Bucks County Technical School. Having served in Vietnam with the US […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/donald-a-ciambotti/