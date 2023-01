Betty Lee Swope, 94, of DuBois, PA, passed away peacefully January 1, 2023 at the DuBois Nursing Home. Betty was born on July 8, 1928, and was the daughter of the late Ernest Lee and Annie (Marshall) Lee. She was the youngest of their seven children. She married Reed K. Swope on May 31, 1947, and they celebrated their 70th […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/betty-lee-swope/