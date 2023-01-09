The American Cancer Society is once again ready to say goodbye to winter with the return of its annual Daffodil Days.

This colorful first flower of spring represents a campaign that brings hope to cancer patients, their caregivers and families, while providing much-needed funding to support the groundbreaking research, programs and services of the American Cancer Society.

“Cancer touches all of us in one way or another,” noted Dan Tobin, American Cancer Society director of regional integrated marketing.

“By supporting the American Cancer Society through Daffodil Days, you are not only warming the hearts of others with these beautiful first flowers of spring, but you are also helping the American Cancer Society improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.”

For many years, individuals, small businesses and large corporations have supported ACS through the Daffodil Days campaign by making donations for flowers that have been used to brighten the spirits of loved ones or as a way to say thank you to employees, friends and colleagues.

Tobin added, “We are unbelievably grateful to everyone who supports our lifesaving mission through their participation in Daffodil Days.

“We are especially grateful to our regional Gift of Hope Sponsor, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, for their continued commitment to this campaign.”

Based on your donation amount, different options are available:

$10 donation Bunch of 10 regular daffodils

$15 donation Bunch of 10 regular daffodils with a vase, or Potted mini daffodils, or Bunch of 10 assorted tulips

$25 donation Bunch of 10 assorted tulips with a vase, or Gift of hope (bunches of daffodils that the American Cancer Society delivers to patients in hospitals, treatment centers, and other local facilities)



Corporate donors might wish to secure daffodils for their entire office. For a $500 donation, 500 daffodils in boxes of 50 bunches will be received.

Orders are being taken now through Feb. 21. Flowers arrive the week of March 20. For information on ordering flowers in your local community, please contact Shawn Kosior at shawn.kosior@cancer.org or 330-617-8482.