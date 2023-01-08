CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department has announced its public memorial service for its deceased members from 2022.

The service will be held at the St. John Lutheran Church, located at 217 E. Pine St., Clearfield, on Sunday, Jan. 15, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The families of deceased members, fire department members and the general public are welcome to attend the memorial service. The service will honor the memory of these 14 deceased members:

Kenneth Kovalick

Keith Ogden

James Gray

Doyle Jury

Ricky Keith

Thomas Hartsock

Eugene Conklin

James Schell

William Franson

Duane Barry

William Brion

Edward Haney

Jack Gardner

Chester Dale

For more information or questions, please contact the Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department by phone at 814-765-4861.