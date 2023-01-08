CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department has announced its public memorial service for its deceased members from 2022.
The service will be held at the St. John Lutheran Church, located at 217 E. Pine St., Clearfield, on Sunday, Jan. 15, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The families of deceased members, fire department members and the general public are welcome to attend the memorial service. The service will honor the memory of these 14 deceased members:
- Kenneth Kovalick
- Keith Ogden
- James Gray
- Doyle Jury
- Ricky Keith
- Thomas Hartsock
- Eugene Conklin
- James Schell
- William Franson
- Duane Barry
- William Brion
- Edward Haney
- Jack Gardner
- Chester Dale
For more information or questions, please contact the Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department by phone at 814-765-4861.