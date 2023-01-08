CLEARFIELD – More details have been released following the resolution of a police standoff Saturday in Lawrence Township.

Police say at approximately 2:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to conduct a welfare check as there was a possible domestic on Flegal Road.

When township officers arrived on-scene and attempted contact with those involved, it was reportedly learned that 43-year-old Melvin Lynn Smith of Clearfield had obtained a firearm.

“Smith refused to put the firearm down and did not respond to police commands,” states a department-issued news release.

“Ultimately, he barricaded himself,” and though he would occasionally speak with police, “he refused to exit the residence.”

Following an approximate nine-hour standoff, Smith was taken into custody by a Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT).

Following medical clearance, Smith was housed in Clearfield County Jail on charges, which include reckless endangerment, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Officers from the Clearfield Borough, Curwensville Borough and Lawrence Township police departments as well as the Pennsylvania State Police assisted on-scene.

The St. Marys City police and Punxsutawney Borough police K-9 units, Lawrence Township Fie Department, Clearfield County Emergency Management and American Red Cross also assisted.