CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Knights of Columbus Council 409 will hold its annual Free Throw Competition on Sunday, Jan. 29 in Glynn Hall at St. Francis School.

All area boys and girls, ages 9-14, are invited to participate. Registration will begin at 12 p.m. Proof of age is required and a parent must be present to sign the form.

If you have any questions, please call 814-592-4166 and leave a message along with your phone number.