Skip Knipple served our country in the United States Army. Name: R. “Skip” Knipple Born: April 19, 1937 Died: November 27, 2022 Hometown: Timblin, Pa. Branch: United States Army Skip was a veteran of the United States Army where he served as an Artilleryman. He was laid to rest in St. James Lutheran Cemetery in Ringgold, Pa. Click here to […]

