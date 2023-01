Gisela Emilie Stieveling, 88, of Punxsutawney, passed away January 6, 2023 at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. She was born on February 25, 1934 in Erkrath, Germany, the daughter of the late Friedrich and Wilhelmine (Wald) Fette. Gisela worked as a caregiver and Au Pair for various families over the years. She was a member of the Punxsutawney Presbyterian Church, where she […]

