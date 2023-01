CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Fore Factory, an indoor golf simulation experience at 849 East Main Street in Clarion is open for business. (Pictured above: Fore Factory Partners Christian Cyphert and Chad Kiser stand in front of one of two new golf simulation bays.) For avid golfers in Western Pennsylvania, winter is the worst season of the year. If you want […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/fore-factory-indoor-golf-opens-its-doors-in-clarion/