WILLIMASBURG — It was another tough night for the Lady Tide as Curwensville made the road trip to Williamsburg on Friday night for an Inter County Conference battle against the Lady Blue Pirates.

At night’s end, Curwensville loaded up the bus after suffering a 75-12 rout by the opposition.

Things for the Lady Blue Pirates got started early and often, as they rushed out to an early 27-2 advantage after the first quarter. Outmatched, the Lady Tide still battled hard, but could not get many opportunities to make baskets, nor get to the foul line. After one half of play, the 51-4 score meant a running clock for the second half, and Williamsburg used it to give the reserves and second-team players a chance to get minutes and prepare them for later in the season.

Curwensville only managed to bucket five shots on the night, four of them coming from Karleigh Freyer, who finished the night with 10 of the Lady Tide’s 12 points.

On the other side, Jayla Woodruff led all scorers with 21 points, with Ayla Hileman adding in 15 of her own. Of the 13 players dressed for Williamsburg, only three would not score on the night.

Sitting at 0-9, Curwensville is back at it on Monday night. The last five games for the Lady Tide have all meant being on a bus, and having to take the long ride home once the game is over. Finally, for the first time since December 13, Curwensville will be on the court inside Patton Hall as they will host the Lady Warriors of West Branch. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Curwensville 2 2 4 4 – 12

Williamsburg 27 24 12 12 – 75

Curwensville – 12

Skylar Pentz 1 0-0 2, Jaiden Weber-Herring 0 0-0 0, Addison Butler 0 0-0 0, Karleigh Freyer 4 2-2 10, Janelle Passmore 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Price 0 0-0 0, Jovee Elensky 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 5 2-2 12.

Williamsburg – 75

Ayla Hileman 6 1-2 15, Jayla Woodruff 9 3-4 21, Regan Prough 0 0-0 0, LeeAnn Royer 3 1-2 7, Lilliana Kagarise 0 0-0 0, Claire Carper 1 0-0 2, Brooke Stewart 1 0-0 3, Kendel Norris 3 0-2 6, Jade Carper 4 1-2 9, Elise Frye 2 0-0 4, Lillie Irvin 0 0-2 0, Laney Prough 2 0-0 4, Anastasia Raralli 2 0-0 4. TOTALS 33 6-14 75.