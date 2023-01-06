Is there any worse feeling than waking up in a room that feels like an icebox? Consider these simple ways to keep your home warm all winter long.

No matter how much we wish to avoid it, we can always rely on winter to greet us with cold winds that shiver our bones. Braving the outdoors is much more of a challenge and usually something we don’t do for long. That’s why our warm and comforting homes become such safe havens during those frigid months.

However, what if you’re still shivering once you enter your home? If you can’t escape the cold even when you go indoors, consider these simple ways to keep your home warm all winter long.

Heavy-Duty Curtains

During the summer and early fall months, you likely have sheer curtains or none at all, as it helps bring crisp air into your home. However, you don’t experience that same benefit when temperatures drop. Take this opportunity to install or switch out your lighter curtains for heavy-duty, thermal curtains. These curtains do wonders in keeping that frigid air out and your warm heat in.

Reverse Ceiling Fan

Reversing your ceiling fan is one winter home maintenance trick that many people don’t know to do. However, it’s one of the simplest ways to keep your home warm all winter long. When your ceiling fans turn clockwise, they pull warm air upward, which works great for cooling you down in the summer but steals your heat in the winter. Use the switch or button on your fan to reverse it and ensure it spins counterclockwise to blow your warm air downward and keep yourself extra cozy.

Insulate Your Pipes

Wrapping and insulating your pipes for the winter is easier than you think. The best part is that it’s also a preventative measure you can take to help prevent a pipe from bursting. During the winter, our water is subject to considerable temperature changes that can lead to build-up and cause massive damage to your home. A burst pipe can cost you more than $5,000 in repair costs. Insulating your pipes reduces heat transfer and regulates water temperatures, ensuring you can enjoy hot water and a dry, safe home all year long.