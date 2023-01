Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office

Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159

Martin J. Anderson Bench Warrant Kacy Allen Banks Bench Warrant Naquan T. Berryman Bench Warrant Shawn R. Brink Bench Warrant Kenneth A. Carfley Bench Warrant Dylan J. Carnahan Bench Warrant Christopher S. Catich Bench Warrant Jamal B. Daniel Bench Warrant Brandon L. Davis Bench Warrant Andrea S. Dingle Bench Warrant Lee Ann Donnelly Bench Warrant Michael D. English Bench Warrant Lonny L. Fry Bench Warrant Richard L. Gearhart Jr. Bench Warrant Alan W. George Bench Warrant Bryce R. Graham Bench Warrant Tiffany M. Harrison Bench Warrant Melanie J. Heichel Bench Warrant Dana L. Krause Bench Warrant Tonja J. Leskovansky Bench Warrant Sherry D. Lewis Bench Warrant Paige M. Luzier (Mollenlkopf) Bench Warrant Kevin J. Meyer Bench Warrant Ashley A. Mick Bench Warrant Arnell S. Miller Bench Warrant James E. O’Dell Bench Warrant Philip L. Peters Bench Warrant Kyle A. Renaud Bench Warrant Brittany M. Ross Bench Warrant Heather N. Rubly Bench Warrant Joseph G. Sabatose Bench Warrant Melissa A. Schill Bench Warrant Jason P. Schmoke Bench Warrant Alisha M. Shoffner Bench Warrant Mikkel R. Somerton Bench Warrant Darlene F. Stone Bench Warrant Adisan Sailar-Ann Thompson Bench Warrant Matthew Joseph John Watson Bench Warrant Joshua D. Weathers Bench Warrant Sean T. Webb Bench Warrant Eric L. Williams Bench Warrant Monica B. Winters Bench Warrant