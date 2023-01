Raymond E. Serafini Sr., 84, of Crenshaw was taken into the arms of the angels and was presented to our Lord on the evening of January 4, 2023. He was born on July 3, 1938 to a hardworking coal mining family, the son of Nerino and Rena (Morelli) Serafini. In 1960, he met his beautiful wife Sandra (Kessler) at Bailey’s […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/raymond-e-serafini-sr/