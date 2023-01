SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A local teen who recently ran away from her Shippenville residence has been found. According to Clarion-based State Police, 16-year-old Kira Shaffer, of Shippenville, has been safely located. No further details have been released. State police say Shaffer ran away from her residence sometime between 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, and 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/missing-shippenville-teen-found-safe/