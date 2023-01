Mary Louise “Kitty” Bright, 77, of New Bethlehem, died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital following an illness. Born July 15, 1945 in Greensburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Nicolas Shaffer and Mary Ulicny Shaffer Lucas. She was a graduate of Hempfield High School and attended several universities. Her education was varied due […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/mary-louise-kitty-bright/