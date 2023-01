Florence A. “Flo” Kulbacki, age 85, of DuBois, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at her home. Born on May 18, 1937 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Earl L. and Evelyn (Doutt) Pringle. On November 10, 1956 she married her husband of 66 years, Stanley M. Kulbacki. He survives. Flo, along with […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/florence-a-flo-kulbacki/