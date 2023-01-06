New Light Inc. is currently looking to add Direct Care staff in the Clarion and Dubois area. The direct care position will provide support for intellectually/developmentally disabled individuals in a community-based residential program. Competitive starting wage: $12.00 – $14.00 per hour All shifts available; weekends a must Licensed CNA’s needed Benefits package Paid vacation Opportunity for advancement within the company […]

