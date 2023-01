At age 83, Daniel Donald “Don” Marusiak passed peacefully on December 21, 2022 at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua, NY. Don was born on November 5, 1939 in DuBois, PA to the late Frank and Catherine (Kanarek) Marusiak. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his loving wife of 45 years, Jean (Figler) Marusiak; daughter-in-law Ann (Pribanich) Marusiak; […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/daniel-donald-don-marusiak/