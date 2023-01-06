BELLEFONTE — Every Mountain League game seems to be a bigger challenge than the last, and this year is no exception. The Clearfield Bison, having already battled in a tight contest earlier in the week against Tyrone, head coach Nate Glunt and the squad loaded the buses for a trip on the interstate to Bellefonte for another league showdown against the Red Raiders.

A showdown is exactly what the fans got on this night. They actually got a bit of extra basketball, since 32 minutes was not enough to decide this game. It took just a few more minutes to see Clearfield grit out a tough, 46-43 win in overtime.

The game was an even battle in the opening quarter would be factual when looking at the scoreboard, because the Red Raiders only held a one-point advantage after eight minutes. In the second quarter, the Bison suddenly had struggles, with only three shots making it in the net. At the same time, Bellefonte turned the wick up and suddenly found life, as Cole Crissman put up eight of the team’s 10 points in the quarter. Taking an 18-13 lead into the locker room felt more like a football game instead of one on the hardwood, but things were about to change.

Clearfield started to feel it in the third quarter, getting even production from Cole Miller and Andon Greslick, as they combined for eight points in the quarter. Braison Patrick added in another bucket. Crissman managed to get six points in the quarter, but ever so slightly the Bison chipped into the lead heading into the fourth.

That was when the Bison and Red Radiers would duel it out.

Both squads going nearly bucket-for-bucket, with Crissman still getting production. On a night where he put up a game-high 27 points, he ultimately was the sole focus for the Bison defense.

That created an advantage because Clearfield had multiple players that could score. In the fourth, Greslick and Morgen Billotte each put up key trey’s. Miller would nail down three of his four free throws late as both teams had to force foul shots. The back-and-forth battle ignited both sides of the gymnasium, with the crowd in a frenzy. The two would duel right to the final buzzer, which resulted in Clearfield winning the quarter, 12-8. But, that output would only result in the score being 35-35, meaning the two coaches gathered their teams together to prepare for some extra basketball on the night.

Both Clearfield and Bellefonte got an additional time out, and after the tip-off, the resilience of the Bison showed.

Miller was keyed on by Bellefonte in the extra period, as he was limited to a single basket, as he ended the night with 15 points, plus nine boards. What made the biggest difference in the extra time was Clearfield getting the deep shots it needed when it mattered. Greslick hit another three, part of his 12-point night, and Morgen Billotte added in another plus a pair of free throws. Billotte would be key on defense, pulling down five boards, while also being able to nab three assists. On the opposite side, Crissman went 4-for-4 at the line in overtime, but only Derek Cox and Jacob McConnell managed to get a shot in the hoop.

Clearfield’s deep shots, and disciplined defense, brought them the come-from-behind victory, improving their record on the year to 7-2.

The Mountain League matchups don’t slow up because Clearfield has a pair next week, starting with another road trip on Tuesday when they face Huntingdon.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Clearfield 7 6 10 12 11 – 46

Bellefonte 8 10 9 8 8 – 43

Clearfield – 46

Cole Miller 5 5-6 15, Andon Greslick 5 0-0 12, Luke Pallo 0 0-0 0, Morgen Billotte 2 2-2 8, Braison Patrick 3 1-2 8, Braylen Way 0 0-0 0, Anthony Lopez 1 0-0 3, Kam Kushner 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 16 8-10 46.

Bellefonte – 43

Luke Fisher 2 0-0 6, Derek Cox 1 0-0 2, Alex Ebeling 1 0-0 2, Davis Corman 0 0-0 0, Cole Crissman 7 11-12 27, Ryder Hamilton 1 1-2 3, Liam Halterman 0 0-0 0, Jacob McConnell 1 0-0 2, Ethan Tomasacci 0 0-0 0, Jacob Corman 0 1-2 1. TOTALS 14 13-16 43.