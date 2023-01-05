HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 481 motor vehicle crashes, which had no fatalities and injured 108 people during the New Year’s holiday weekend from December 30, 2022, to January 1, 2023. To coincide with the department’s zero-tolerance approach towards drivers who are operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, state troopers arrested 356 individuals […]

