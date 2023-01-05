LANCASTER, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop J on Wednesday filed criminal charges against a former PennDOT employee accused of using his government position to facilitate a fraud scheme that allowed ineligible drivers to operate motor vehicles. Angelo Carrion, while employed by PennDOT as a driver’s license examiner assistant, solicited money from customers in exchange for his help with […]

