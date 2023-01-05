CURWENSVILLE — In a varsity wrestling match that featured a total of 10 minutes and 20 seconds of mat time over the course of three contested bouts, the Curwensville Golden Tide upped their record to 5-4 with a 57-6 thrashing of Bellwood Antis.

Logan Aughenbaugh raised his record to 10-2 with a second period fall over Kolben Alley at 160 and Trenton Guiher sits at 11-2 after his narrow 3-2 win over Christian Jennings at 215.

Receiving forfeits for the Tide were Austin Gilliland, Damian Brady, Dylan Deluccia, Ryder Kuklinskie, Nik Fegert, Alex Murawski, Jarett Anderson, and Chase Irwin.

The Tide will be back in action on Tuesday when the host the Mo Valley Black Knights (0-4).