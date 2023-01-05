HARRISBURG – State Rep. Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) took the oath of office Tuesday to serve residents of the 73rd Legislative District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

“I’m just entirely grateful to the folks back home who sent me here,” said Kephart following the swearing-in ceremony at the state Capitol.

“It was an exciting day, and it’s just a privilege to be here representing them … and they are who my first priority will be.”

Kephart’s term in office technically began Dec. 1, which is when his district offices in Clearfield and Cambria counties first opened.

“My staff and I have already been busy in the Clearfield and Hastings offices, and we’ll soon be opening our Osceola Mills satellite office at 600 Lingle St.,” Kephart added. “It’s time to get to work.”

The 73rd Legislative District consists of the following municipalities: in Cambria County, the townships of Barr, East Carroll, Elder, Susquehanna and West Carroll, and the boroughs of Carrolltown, Hastings, Northern Cambria and Patton; and in Clearfield County, the townships of Beccaria, Bigler, Boggs, Bradford, Burnside, Chest, Cooper, Covington, Decatur, Girard, Goshen, Graham, Gulich, Jordan, Karthaus, Knox, Lawrence, Morris, Pine and Woodward, and the boroughs of Brisbin, Burnside, Chester Hill, Clearfield, Coalport, Glen Hope, Houtzdale, Irvona, Osceola Mills, Ramey, Wallaceton and Westover.