ALEXANDRIA — An early tip-off yielded an early return home for the Curwensville Lady Tide. Still in search of their first win of the 2022-2023 season, the squad loaded up the bus and made a trip to face a very tough, one-loss team in the Juniata Valley Lady Hornets.

The return home happened quickly, because the Lady Hornets showed that their game is just as tough as their mascot, as they put a stinging performance on the court, handing Curwensville a decisive 65-11 loss, and dropping the Lady Tide’s record to 0-8.

Curwensville has struggled with low numbers this season, while still also learning a new system under head coach Dawna Wheeler, but has still come out and competed hard, despite the winless record.

The Lady Hornets would jump out early in the game, holding a 26-5 advantage after the first quarter. Then, Juniata Valley would put up another 23 in the second quarter. All the while, their defense held the Lady Tide to a scoreless eight minutes. The 49-5 advantage heading into the locker room would force the running clock in the second half, where Curwensville only managed another six points. Juniata Valley had many of the reserves take the court for a majority of the second half.

Juniata Valley was led in scoring by Anna Taylor with 18 points, while both Mackenzie Coffman and Maddie Hopsicker each added in 15 of their own. For Curwensville, Natalie Wischuck led the scoring with four points. The Lady Tide only managed four shots the entire game, while the Lady Hornets put up 30 from the floor.

Curwensville is back in action Friday night, finishing out a five-game stretch of road games as they travel to Williamsburg. Tip-off is tentatively set for 6 p.m. as there will be no jayvee contest.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Curwensville 5 0 1 5 – 11

Juniata Valley 26 23 12 4 – 65

Curwensville – 11

Skylar Pentz 0 0-0 0, Jaiden Weber-Herring 0 0-0 0, Addison Butler 1 0-0 2, Karleigh Freyer 1 1-2 3, Janelle Passmore 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Price 0 2-4 2, Natalie Wischuck 2 0-0 4, Jovee Elensky 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 4 3-5 11.

Juniata Valley – 65

Mackenzie Coffman 7 1-1 15, Makayla Moskel 0 0-0 0, Maddie Hopsicker 7 0-0 15, Adria Russell 0 0-0 0, Taryn Stewart 1 0-0 2, Mackenna Hartman 4 0-0 8, Izzy Anderson 0 0-0 0, Gabby Coffman 1 0-0 2, Allison Mowrer 0 0-0 0, Aaliyah Foster 0 0-0 0, Amelia Russell 1 0-0 2, Anna Taylor 8 0-0 18, Kassidy Watson 1 1-2 3. TOTALS 30 2-3 61.