DUBOIS – Rylee Rebecca Grimm, a baby girl, arrived at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at the Maternal and Child Center at Penn Highlands DuBois.

The parents, Ryan and Taylor Grimm of St. Marys, were excited to have their new baby.

“The whole experience at Penn Highlands DuBois was magical,” shared Taylor. “The staff was so helpful and Rylee is absolutely perfect.”

Baby Rylee weighed 7.9 pounds and was 21 inches long.

