Sandra E. Bellomo, 87, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Monday January 2, 2023 at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville. She was born October 5, 1935 to Angelo and Frances (Caruso) Bellomo in Punxsutawney. Sandy is survived by her nieces and nephews, Robert Joseph Bellomo, Albion, Michael D. Bellomo, Anita, Mary F. Bellomo, Reynoldsville, Patricia D. Snyder and husband Dave, […]

