TYRONE — The start to the 2023 portion of the schedule for the Clearfield Lady Bison meant having to load up the bus. On a night that had weather and temperatures more common to see in April instead of January, the Lady Bison made the road trip south to face off with the Tyrone Lady Eagles.

This night was a tough one for Clearfield, as head coach Missy Helsel admitted afterwards that her squad could not get hot. A valiant effort fell short, as the Lady Eagles would hand Clearfield a 62-41 loss, evening the Lady Bison record at 5-5.

Clearfield did not play poorly, but were a bit handicapped out of the gate. Usual starter Mia Helsel was not 100%, battling illness leading into the game. She would only see limited time on the court so to not make her feel worse, and Clearfield struggled to make up for her presence on the court. But, teammates Hannah Glunt and Cayleigh Walker did their best.

After one quarter, Clearfield was down 19-10, battling hard despite being down in points.

By contrast, Tyrone got off to a fast start as Bree Paul would account for all of her 15 points in the first half, all coming off a quintette of three’s. By halftime, Tyrone pulled out to a 38-21 advantage, and could almost go into cruise control.

Still, Clearfield would put forth a strong effort in the remaining 16 minutes, as Glunt and Walker each made it into double figures, finishing with 12 and 11 points respectively.

Tyrone’s Kayelin Gibbons would match her teammate, Paul, with 15 points, a majority of them coming in the second half. Alayna Woomer would lead all the scorers on the night, finishing with 18 points.

Clearfield does have a few days rest before getting back on the hardwood. Friday will be the official midway point of their schedule, as they will play host to Bellefonte. Tip-off for junior varsity is at 6 p.m. with the varsity action to follow.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Clearfield 10 11 10 10 – 41

Tyrone 19 19 9 15 – 62

Clearfield – 41

Hannah Glunt 3 4-6 12, Alayna Winters 3 0-0 6, Cayleigh Walker 4 3-4 11, Riley Ryen 2 4-4 8, Mia Helsel 2 0-2 4, Arika Jones 0 0-0 0, Jaylee Gill 0 0-0 0, Myleigh Hudson 0 0-2 0. TOTALS 14 11-18 41.

Tyrone – 62

Riley Corl 0 1-2 1, Nicole Ramsey 0 0-0 0, Bree Paul 5 0-0 15, Alison Weston 1 2-2 5, Alyssa Houck 1 0-0 2, Amariah Spankle 0 0-0 0, Alayna Woomer 7 2-2 18, Ryaln Crowell 1 1-2 4, Alayna Greene 0 1-2 1, Kayelin Gibbons 7 1-2 15, Claire Lehman 0 0-0 0, Elise Vaders 0 1-2 1, Grace Naylor 0 0-0 0, Lenelle Eades 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 22 9-14 62.