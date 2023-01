Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Hazelnut Mocha Smoothies. A delicious treat! Ingredients 1 cup milk 1/2 cup Nutella 4 teaspoons instant espresso powder 6 ice cubes 2 cups vanilla ice cream Directions -In a blender, combine the milk, Nutella, and espresso powder; cover and process until blended. -Add ice cubes; cover and process until smooth. -Add ice cream; cover […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-hazelnut-mocha-smoothies-2/