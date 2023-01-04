WOODLAND – The Clearfield County Coroner’s office has confirmed that a body was found Tuesday afternoon in the Woodland Park.

According to Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder, the body has been identified as that of a 41-year-old male.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday with results expected in six to eight weeks, she said.

According to District Attorney Ryan Sayers, the male’s death is currently a suspected drug overdose.

No further information is available at this time; Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.